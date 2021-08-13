Interface, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Interface in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interface by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 79,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interface by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Interface by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

