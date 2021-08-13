International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report sales of $116.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the lowest is $115.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.