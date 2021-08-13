InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPZF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

IIPZF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

