Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.30. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

