Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

