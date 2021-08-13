Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 7,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,527. The company has a market cap of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

