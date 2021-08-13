Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

