Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.