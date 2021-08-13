Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 94.0% in July

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PXI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 21,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,196. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

