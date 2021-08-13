Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 271,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

