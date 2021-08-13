Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of RHS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 3,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

