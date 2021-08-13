Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rotork (RTOXF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rotork (OTCMKTS: RTOXF):

8/9/2021 – Rotork had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/6/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2021 – Rotork had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Rotork had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/15/2021 – Rotork had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2021 – Rotork was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Rotork plc has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.