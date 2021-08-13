Investors Buy High Volume of KnowBe4 Call Options (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,235% compared to the typical volume of 189 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.