Investors Buy Large Volume of Nordson Call Options (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,065% compared to the average volume of 37 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.56 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

