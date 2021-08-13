Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,701 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the average volume of 401 put options.

Brinker International stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

