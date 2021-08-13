Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tiptree Call Options (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,258% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

