iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 271129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

