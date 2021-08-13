iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

