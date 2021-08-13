iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 113,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

