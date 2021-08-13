iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.