iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 624,400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 157,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 102,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,348. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.