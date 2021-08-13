iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 247,173 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

