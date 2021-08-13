iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13,323.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 3.03% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,042. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

