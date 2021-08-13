iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,077. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $106.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

