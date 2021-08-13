iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.