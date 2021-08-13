iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $272.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

