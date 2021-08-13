iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.