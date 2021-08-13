iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13,435.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.