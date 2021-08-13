iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 203,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,581. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

