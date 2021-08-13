Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 51,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

