J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.