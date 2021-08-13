J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

