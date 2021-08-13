J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

