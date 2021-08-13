J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $43,911,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,072 shares of company stock worth $9,491,145 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

DIOD opened at $90.24 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

