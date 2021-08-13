J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.18.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

