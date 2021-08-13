Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 41.03%.

JAGGF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $273.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.19. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

