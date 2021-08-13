Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Issues Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ JANX traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $32.22. 95,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,729. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.