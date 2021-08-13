Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 631,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 146,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000.

