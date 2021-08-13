JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.64).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

DEC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.95.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

