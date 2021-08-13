JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.70. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

