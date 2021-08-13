Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

LHCG stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in LHC Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

