Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

