Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 1,180,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

