Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bark & Co in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bark & Co’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

BARK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE BARK opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

