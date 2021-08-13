JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $2,365,171.40 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Farmakis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

