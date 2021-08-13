Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN stock opened at €30.90 ($36.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.83. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

