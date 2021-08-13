Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

Shares of JEN opened at €30.90 ($36.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.83. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €30.30 ($35.65).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

