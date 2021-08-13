Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
JRSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
