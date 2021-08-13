Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JRSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRSH. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

