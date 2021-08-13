Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

