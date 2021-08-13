Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

JFIN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

