Jonathan Weinberg Sells 8,254 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.